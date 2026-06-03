Anibal Godoy Injury: Will join team in USA

Godoy (lower body) is making favorable progress and is expected to join the squad in the United States, with the veteran midfielder closing in on full fitness ahead of Panama's World Cup campaign, according to Keish Gomez Munoz of ESPN.

Godoy had missed a friendly against Brazil as a precaution but the situation is not considered serious, and his imminent return to the full group is an encouraging development for coach Thomas Christiansen heading into the tournament. The experienced midfielder is expected to be available for Panama's World Cup opener against Ghana on June 17 and will look to play a key role in the engine room throughout the competition.