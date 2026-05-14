Anibal Godoy News: Assists as substitute
Godoy had an assist with his lone chance created during Wednesday's 5-0 win over Austin.
Godoy entered the match in the 66th minute and set up David Vasquez for his side's final goal in the 91st. The assist was the first goal involvement htis season for Godoy as Wednesday's match broke a streak of six straight league starts. Expect Godoy back in the starting XI at the weekend.
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