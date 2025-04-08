Anibal Godoy News: Nets first goal of season

Godoy scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal) in Saturday's 3-0 victory over Seattle Sounders FC.

Godoy bagged San Diego's second goal of the first half Saturday, his first with his new team, as they would kick-on to defeat Seattle 3-0. In addition to his goal scoring effort, the midfielder contributed one tackle (one won), one block, one clearance and two interceptions to the team's clean sheet effort over his 90 minutes of play. Over his six appearances (six starts) this season, Godoy has played the full 90 minutes on just two occasions.