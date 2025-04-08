Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Anibal Godoy headshot

Anibal Godoy News: Nets first goal of season

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 8, 2025

Godoy scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal) in Saturday's 3-0 victory over Seattle Sounders FC.

Godoy bagged San Diego's second goal of the first half Saturday, his first with his new team, as they would kick-on to defeat Seattle 3-0. In addition to his goal scoring effort, the midfielder contributed one tackle (one won), one block, one clearance and two interceptions to the team's clean sheet effort over his 90 minutes of play. Over his six appearances (six starts) this season, Godoy has played the full 90 minutes on just two occasions.

Anibal Godoy
San Diego FC
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now