Anis Hadj Moussa Injury: Out Wednesday
Moussa is out for Wednesday's match against PSV, according to his club.
Moussa is missing Wednesday, with the forward not fit enough to compete against PSV. He has not received a further update, with the exact extent or seriousness of his injury unknown. That said, they will hope his injury is only minor and he is fit to face Milan on Tuesday, starting in the club's past four UCL contests.
