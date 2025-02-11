Anis Hadj Moussa News: Starts and plays 90

Moussa (undisclosed) started and played 90 minutes in Saturday's 3-0 win over Sparta Rotterdam.

Moussa has returned to play after an absence in league play, as he saw a full 90 and the start in Saturday's contest. This is solid news for the club, as he did start in the last four UCL contests for the club. That said, he will look to return to that spot moving forward now that he is fit.