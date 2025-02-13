Fantasy Soccer
Anis Hadj Moussa headshot

Anis Hadj Moussa News: Three shots in victory

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 13, 2025

Moussa had three shots (one on goal), four crosses (zero accurate) and two corners in Wednesday's 1-0 win over AC Milan.

Moussa recorded a season-high three shots in Wednesday's first leg against Milan but was unable to score. He also registered four crosses and two corners, being a threat on set pieces and active in the frontline. He will aim to score his fourth goal of the campaign in the second leg on Tuesday to help his team qualify for the next round.

Anis Hadj Moussa
Feyenoord
