Anisse Saidi News: Loaned to Benfica

Saidi has returned to San Diego and has been re-loaned to Benfica for the 2026/27 season, the club announced.

Saidi joined SDFC in January 2025 after the club acquired his Homegrown Priority from Philadelphia Union, and he made his MLS debut that March. This season he's made four appearances across all competitions, including two in the Concacaf Champions Cup, before a brief loan spell at Monterey Bay yielded seven appearances and one goal. The move to Benfica marks a significant step up in level, giving the 17-year-old a chance to develop in a major European academy setup with a path to a permanent deal already built in.