Anisse Saidi News: Provides instant assist off bench

Saidi assisted once to go with zero corners and one chance created in Saturday's 3-3 draw against FC Cincinnati.

Saidi came on as a substitute in the final minute of normal time to replace Onni Valakari in Saturday's 3-3 draw against Cincinnati and within seconds provided the assist for Marcus Ingvartsen's stoppage-time strike to make it 3-2, laying the ball off perfectly into the Danish striker's path for a thunderous finish that briefly appeared to have won the match before Tom Barlow's equalizer denied his side all three points. Saidi has now recorded one assist across his lone MLS appearance this season.