Anrie Chase Injury: Out for the time being

Chase suffered a muscle injury in the adductor area during Sunday's U21 clash against Arminia Bielefeld. He will be out for several weeks, the club announced.

Chase has been playing with the U21 squad since the start of 2025 and has suffered a muscle injury in the adductor area that will sideline him for several weeks. It is unclear whether he will return to the first team before the end of the season after his recovery, despite being a starter at the beginning of the campaign.