Ansgar Knauff Injury: Close to training again
Knauff (abdomen) is expected to train next week, according to manager Albert Riera. "Ansgar could return to training next week."
Knauff has been out for just under a month after some surgery, but is now seeing a huge step in rehab, with the attacker set to join training next week. This could lead him to be an option following the international break, adding some more depth, although it will depend on his training.
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