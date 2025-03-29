Ansgar Knauff Injury: Off during first half

Knauff was forced off in the first half of Saturday's match against Stuttgart due to an apparent injury.

Knauff had to exit the field early Saturday, as an undisclosed injury would end his day in the 25th minute. This will be something to monitor, as he does see decent time in a rotational role, starting in 21 of his 35 appearances. He will hope to only be holding a minor issue, with Nandi Collins as his replacement Saturday.