Ansgar Knauff Injury: Possibility for Sunday

Knauff (undisclosed) is questionable for Sunday's match against Heidenheim, according to manager Dino Toppmoller. "There's still hope for Ansgar. We'll have to wait for the final training session tomorrow."

Knauff was known to be upping hit fitness levels and it appears to have led the attacker to a return, as he could be on the team sheet Sunday. However, he will still be a late call, likely needing to pass some testing. He has missed their last two games but did start in five of his last seven appearances before the injury, so he will hope to see some time in his first game match.