Ansgar Knauff Injury: Receives abdominal surgery
Knauff is out for the time being due to abdominal surgery, according to his club.
Knauff is going to be sidelined for a solid one to two months as he recovers from injury, with the forward set for abdominal injury. This is a major blow for the club as he has seen decent time with his four goals this campaign, losing a rotational option in the attack. With injuries all over the attacking department, Ayoube Amaimouni-Echghouyab could be forced into a starting role, although Jonathan Burkardt (calf) and Arnaud Kalimuendo (shoulder) should start once fit.
