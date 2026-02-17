Ansgar Knauff headshot

Ansgar Knauff Injury: Receives abdominal surgery

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 17, 2026

Knauff is out for the time being due to abdominal surgery, according to his club.

Knauff is going to be sidelined for a solid one to two months as he recovers from injury, with the forward set for abdominal injury. This is a major blow for the club as he has seen decent time with his four goals this campaign, losing a rotational option in the attack. With injuries all over the attacking department, Ayoube Amaimouni-Echghouyab could be forced into a starting role, although Jonathan Burkardt (calf) and Arnaud Kalimuendo (shoulder) should start once fit.

Ansgar Knauff
Eintracht Frankfurt
