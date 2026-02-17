Ansgar Knauff Injury: Receives abdominal surgery

Knauff is out for the time being due to abdominal surgery, according to his club.

Knauff is going to be sidelined for a solid one to two months as he recovers from injury, with the forward set for abdominal injury. This is a major blow for the club as he has seen decent time with his four goals this campaign, losing a rotational option in the attack. With injuries all over the attacking department, Ayoube Amaimouni-Echghouyab could be forced into a starting role, although Jonathan Burkardt (calf) and Arnaud Kalimuendo (shoulder) should start once fit.