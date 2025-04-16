Ansgar Knauff Injury: Set for return Thursday

Knauff (undisclosed) is an option for Thursday's match against Tottenham, according to manager Dino Toppmoller. "Ansgar will be in the squad."

Knauff is back as an option for the club after missing the club's last three games, as the attacker has been announced as available for Thursday. He did start in his last match out and will hope to see that spot again, starting in 21 of his 35 appearances this season.