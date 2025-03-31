Ansgar Knauff Injury: Suffers knee injury

Knauff suffered a mild knee injury in Saturday's 1-0 victory against Stuttgart and will be kept out of team training for the next few days, the club announced.

Knauff suffered a knee injury in Saturday's game and won't be able to train with his teammates for the next few days. He is expected to be assessed later this week to determine his availability for the next match against Bremen. That said, he started only two of the last four games, so his potential absence may not have a significant impact on the starting XI.