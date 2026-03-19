Ansgar Knauff Injury: Trains with ball
Knauff (abdomen) was spotted training with the ball Thursday, according to the club.
Knauff got back into team training and was seen working with the ball Thursday, a strong sign he is closing in on a return to the matchday squad. This is a big boost for the Eagles after he spent the last month sidelined with an abdominal injury, and he is now trending toward being available again in the coming fixtures to step back into the regular attacking role he held before the setback.
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