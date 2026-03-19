Ansgar Knauff headshot

Ansgar Knauff Injury: Trains with ball

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 19, 2026

Knauff (abdomen) was spotted training with the ball Thursday, according to the club.

Knauff got back into team training and was seen working with the ball Thursday, a strong sign he is closing in on a return to the matchday squad. This is a big boost for the Eagles after he spent the last month sidelined with an abdominal injury, and he is now trending toward being available again in the coming fixtures to step back into the regular attacking role he held before the setback.

Ansgar Knauff
Eintracht Frankfurt
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