Ansgar Knauff Injury: Upping fitness levels

Knauff (undisclosed) was able to train a bit and up his fitness levels but is still questionable for Thursday's match against Tottenham, according to his club.

Knauff looks to be nearing a return but has not yet been cleared, with the attacker getting some work in on grass to up his fitness levels. He still will likely need to go through some testing to be fit for Thursday's match, leaving him as a late call. He has started in five of his past seven outings, so his addition would be solid news for the club.