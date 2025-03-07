Ansgar Knauff News: Assists in win

Knauff assisted once, took three shots (one on target) and created three chances in Thursday's 2-1 win versus Ajax.

Knauff finally found the scoresheet again after a string of quiet performances. The 23-year-old assisted Ellyes Skhiri in the second half after making a brilliant run down the pitch before cutting it back for a simple tap-in. In addition to his attacking prowess, he also made his presence in midfield felt all game by winning two duels and making one successful tackle. This is the midfielder's first goal contribution in 13 games, and could be a sign of a late turning point going into the end of the season.