Ansgar Knauff News: Earns assist
Knauff assisted once to go with two shots (one on goal) and four chances created in Sunday's 3-1 win against Bochum.
Knauff earned another assist from the wing, this time putting together some brilliant creativity in what could have been a tough match before the break. Knauff was a menace down the wing, creating four chances and taking a pair of shots while nearly earning at least another two assists. Knauff has continued to play ahead of Can Uzun for the most part.
