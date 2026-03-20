Ansgar Knauff News: Option to play Sunday
Knauff (abdomen) is an option for Sunday's match against Mainz, according to manager Albert Riera. "Except for Rasmus and Kaua, everyone is ready for the matchday squad, so I will have to cancel players.
Knauff is back fit and with his team after training with a ball earlier in the week, putting the injury behind him. He ends a four-game absence and will now return to decent time, notching 10 starts in 20 appearances this season to go along with five goal contributions. He will likely need to build up some time as he looks to start again soon, although he holds more of a rotational role either way.
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