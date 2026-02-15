Ansgar Knauff News: Scores as substitute

Knauff scored one goal to go with two shots (two on goal) in Saturday's 3-0 victory against Monchengladbach.

Knauff started on the bench and came on in the 70th minute of Saturday's match against Monchengladbach, scoring with a composed lob. The forward has primarily operated in a reserve role of late, though he has started 10 of his 20 Bundesliga appearances this season, recording four goals and one assist during that span. The injury to Arnaud Kalimuendo could allow him to see increased playing time in the coming matches.