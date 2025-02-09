Ansgar Knauff News: Starts again

Knauff generated three crosses (one accurate) and two chances created in Saturday's 1-1 draw versus Monchengladbach.

Knauff has taken on a larger role since Omar Marmoush left Frankfurt, and has been an important part of the attack in all competitions. His position has shifted at times, joining the attack, or lining up as a more offensively-minded wing-back. For the most part Knauff should have decent upside wherever he plays.