Anssi Suhonen News: Joins Osters IF on loan

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on July 22, 2025

Suhonen is joining Swedish side Osters IF from Hamburger SV until the end of the year, his parent club announced.

Suhonen joined the Hamburger SV youth team in 2017 and has since made 52 competitive appearances for the senior team. The 24-year-old Finnish midfielder was loaned to SSV Jahn Regensburg during the second half of last season and will now return to Scandinavia in search of more experience and playing time. Suhonen remains under contract with HSV until June 2026.

