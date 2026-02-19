Ansu Fati headshot

Ansu Fati Injury: Back in team training

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 19, 2026

Fati (quadriceps) was back in team training Thursday and should be an option for Saturday's clash against Lens, according to Christopher Roux from Nice Matin.

Fati sat out the last showdown against Paris Saint-Germain after picking up a minor quad knock versus Nantes, but the Spaniard was back in full team training Thursday and is trending toward a return for Saturday's clash against Lens. That said, he has mostly been deployed as a bench spark in recent weeks and is likely to slide back into that substitute role against the Sang et Or if he's cleared and available.

