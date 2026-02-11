Fati missed the derby against Nice with a calf injury, but the attacking midfielder was back in team training Wednesday and is trending toward a return to the squad for Friday's showdown with the Canaries. That's a positive development for the Diagonale, even if his role projects more as added firepower off the bench rather than a locked-in contributor. With Simon Adingra arriving during the transfer window, Fati is likely looking at a reduced workload as he fights to regain minutes in a now-crowded attacking rotation.