Ansu Fati Injury: Doubtful against PSG

Fati (quadriceps) is a doubt for Tuesday's Champions League clash against Paris Saint-Germain, coach Sebastien Pocognoli said in the press conference.

Fati picked up a quad knock in the showdown with Nantes and is now a game-time call for Tuesday night's Champions League battle against Paris Saint-Germain. He'll go through a final check after the last training session Tuesday morning to determine whether he's cleared to roll with the squad. With Magnes Akliouche (hip) also in doubt, Fati's availability could be a major boost. The staff will be pushing to get him ready, his presence could make a real difference under the lights.