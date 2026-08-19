Ansu Fati Injury: Return pushed back to September
Fati's return has been pushed back to sometime in September after suffering a new calf muscle issue last week, the club announced.
Fati was initially expected to be in contention for the season opener at Le Havre this Sunday, but this fresh setback, picked up last week in England, will delay his path back to competitive action further. Monaco's next fixture comes Thursday away at Gornik Zabrze in the Conference League playoff first leg, a match that will also come too soon for Fati given his updated timeline. Fati is expected to continue his recovery in the coming weeks with a return targeted for sometime next month. His prolonged absence continues to push back his integration into new coach Filipe Luis' squad.
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