Ansu Fati Injury: Ruled out Tuesday

Fati (quadriceps) is ruled out for Tuesday's Champions League clash against Paris Saint-Germain, the club announced.

Fati tweaked his quad in the showdown against Nantes and couldn't get back to full speed in time for Tuesday night's Champions League battle with Paris Saint-Germain. The Spanish forward is still sidelined for that one, but his absence doesn't shake up the starting XI, as he's largely been coming off the bench in recent weeks.