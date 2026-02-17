Ansu Fati headshot

Ansu Fati Injury: Ruled out Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 17, 2026

Fati (quadriceps) is ruled out for Tuesday's Champions League clash against Paris Saint-Germain, the club announced.

Fati tweaked his quad in the showdown against Nantes and couldn't get back to full speed in time for Tuesday night's Champions League battle with Paris Saint-Germain. The Spanish forward is still sidelined for that one, but his absence doesn't shake up the starting XI, as he's largely been coming off the bench in recent weeks.

