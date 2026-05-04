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Ansu Fati News: Bags late winner

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 4, 2026

Ansu Fati scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal), one cross (zero accurate) and one chance created in Saturday's 2-1 victory versus Metz.

Ansu Fati scored with his lone shot on goal Saturday in Monaco's dramatic 2-1 victory at Metz. The Barcelona-loanee turned the match in second-half stoppage time with a first time finish to net his second goal across his last three appearances (two starts). Ansu Fati has scored 10 goals across 29 Ligue 1 appearances (nine starts).

Ansu Fati
Monaco
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