Ansu Fati News: Bags late winner
Ansu Fati scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal), one cross (zero accurate) and one chance created in Saturday's 2-1 victory versus Metz.
Ansu Fati scored with his lone shot on goal Saturday in Monaco's dramatic 2-1 victory at Metz. The Barcelona-loanee turned the match in second-half stoppage time with a first time finish to net his second goal across his last three appearances (two starts). Ansu Fati has scored 10 goals across 29 Ligue 1 appearances (nine starts).
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