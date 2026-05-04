Ansu Fati News: Bags late winner

Ansu Fati scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal), one cross (zero accurate) and one chance created in Saturday's 2-1 victory versus Metz.

Ansu Fati scored with his lone shot on goal Saturday in Monaco's dramatic 2-1 victory at Metz. The Barcelona-loanee turned the match in second-half stoppage time with a first time finish to net his second goal across his last three appearances (two starts). Ansu Fati has scored 10 goals across 29 Ligue 1 appearances (nine starts).