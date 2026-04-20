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Ansu Fati News: Nets on Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 20, 2026

Fati scored one goal to go with three shots (one on goal) and two crosses (zero accurate) in Sunday's 2-2 draw against AJ Auxerre.

Fati pulled one back in the 56th minute assisted by Maghnes Akliouche. Fati made 18 passes and also recorded two tackles. This was his first goal in nearly two months and he is now up to nine goals for the campaign.

Ansu Fati
Monaco
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