Ansu Fati headshot

Ansu Fati News: Nets winner on Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 21, 2026

Fati scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal) in Saturday's 3-2 victory over Lens.

Fati stunned Lens and secured Monaco all three points with a stunning winner in the 72nd minute. Fati replaced Simon Adingra in the 69th minute and made an impact with just four touches. Fati has now netted thrice in the last five games and is up to eight goals for the campaign.

Ansu Fati
Monaco
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Ansu Fati See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Ansu Fati See More
DraftKings Fantasy Soccer: Wednesday UCL Picks
SOC
DraftKings Fantasy Soccer: Wednesday UCL Picks
Author Image
Andrew M. Laird
December 1, 2020
FanDuel Fantasy Soccer: Wednesday UCL Targets
SOC
FanDuel Fantasy Soccer: Wednesday UCL Targets
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
November 3, 2020
FanDuel Fantasy Soccer: Tuesday UCL Targets
SOC
FanDuel Fantasy Soccer: Tuesday UCL Targets
Author Image
Andrew M. Laird
October 19, 2020
Dream11 Fantasy Soccer: FC Barcelona v. Athletic Club Preview
SOC
Dream11 Fantasy Soccer: FC Barcelona v. Athletic Club Preview
Author Image
Juan Pablo Aravena
June 22, 2020
Dream11 Fantasy Soccer: FC Barcelona v. Leganes Preview
SOC
Dream11 Fantasy Soccer: FC Barcelona v. Leganes Preview
Author Image
Juan Pablo Aravena
June 15, 2020