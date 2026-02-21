Ansu Fati News: Nets winner on Saturday
Fati scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal) in Saturday's 3-2 victory over Lens.
Fati stunned Lens and secured Monaco all three points with a stunning winner in the 72nd minute. Fati replaced Simon Adingra in the 69th minute and made an impact with just four touches. Fati has now netted thrice in the last five games and is up to eight goals for the campaign.
