Ansu Fati headshot

Ansu Fati News: On bench to face Nantes

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 13, 2026

Fati (calf) is on the bench for Friday's meeting with Nantes.

Fati could see minutes again after missing one game due to his injury. The attacker, who has scored in two of his last four appearances across all competitions, should be a decent option on the left wing for a Monaco side that is currently relying on the winter loanee Simon Adingra.

Ansu Fati
Monaco
