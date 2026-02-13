Ansu Fati News: On bench to face Nantes
Fati (calf) is on the bench for Friday's meeting with Nantes.
Fati could see minutes again after missing one game due to his injury. The attacker, who has scored in two of his last four appearances across all competitions, should be a decent option on the left wing for a Monaco side that is currently relying on the winter loanee Simon Adingra.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Ansu Fati See More
-
DraftKings Fantasy Soccer
DraftKings Fantasy Soccer: Wednesday UCL PicksDecember 1, 2020
-
FanDuel Fantasy Soccer
FanDuel Fantasy Soccer: Wednesday UCL TargetsNovember 3, 2020
-
FanDuel Fantasy Soccer
FanDuel Fantasy Soccer: Tuesday UCL TargetsOctober 19, 2020
-
Dream11 Fantasy Soccer
Dream11 Fantasy Soccer: FC Barcelona v. Athletic Club PreviewJune 22, 2020
-
Dream11 Fantasy Soccer
Dream11 Fantasy Soccer: FC Barcelona v. Leganes PreviewJune 15, 2020
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Ansu Fati See More