Ansu Fati News: Scores in finale
Fati scored one goal to go with four shots (three on goal), one cross (zero accurate) and one chance created in Sunday's 5-4 defeat versus Strasbourg.
Fati found the back of the net just before halftime Sunday, a goal which gave his side the 3-1 lead heading into the break. It marked his 11th goal of the season and it was a proper end to a productive season-long loan with Monaco. He is now set to return to Barcelona next season, although it's very possible he will head back out on loan as his Barcelona career has seemingly stalled.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Ansu Fati See More
-
DraftKings Fantasy Soccer
DraftKings Fantasy Soccer: Wednesday UCL PicksDecember 1, 2020
-
FanDuel Fantasy Soccer
FanDuel Fantasy Soccer: Wednesday UCL TargetsNovember 3, 2020
-
FanDuel Fantasy Soccer
FanDuel Fantasy Soccer: Tuesday UCL TargetsOctober 19, 2020
-
Dream11 Fantasy Soccer
Dream11 Fantasy Soccer: FC Barcelona v. Athletic Club PreviewJune 22, 2020
-
Dream11 Fantasy Soccer
Dream11 Fantasy Soccer: FC Barcelona v. Leganes PreviewJune 15, 2020
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Ansu Fati See More