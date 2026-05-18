Ansu Fati News: Scores in finale

Fati scored one goal to go with four shots (three on goal), one cross (zero accurate) and one chance created in Sunday's 5-4 defeat versus Strasbourg.

Fati found the back of the net just before halftime Sunday, a goal which gave his side the 3-1 lead heading into the break. It marked his 11th goal of the season and it was a proper end to a productive season-long loan with Monaco. He is now set to return to Barcelona next season, although it's very possible he will head back out on loan as his Barcelona career has seemingly stalled.