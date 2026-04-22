Ante Budimir News: Attempts two shots in loss

Budimir generated two shots (two on goal) in Tuesday's 1-0 defeat to Athletic.

Budimir often created problems for the opposing defense due to his link-up play with Victor Munoz, but despite attempting two shots on goal, the Croatian striker couldn't find the back of the net. Budimir snapped a three-game goal streak, and he's been one of the hottest forwards in LaLiga of late. Since the beginning of February, Budimir has notched 10 goals on 42 shots (16 on target) across 15 league appearances.