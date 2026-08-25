Ante Budimir News: Can't find back of net
Budimir had four shots (two on goal) in Monday's 0-0 draw against Levante.
Budimir got shots up and was quite precise but was unable to beat a stalwart Levante goalkeeper Mathew Ryan on the day. The forward has a decent matchup looming against Celta Vigo on a short week, as the side did allow 48 goals across LaLiga games a season ago.
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