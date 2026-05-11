Ante Budimir headshot

Ante Budimir News: Clean strike in defeat

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 11, 2026

Budimir scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal) in Friday's 3-2 loss against Levante.

Budimir's shot into the bottom corner Friday gave Osasuna an early 2-0 lead which they would relinquish in their 3-2 home loss to Levante. The forward's goal resulted from his lone shot attempt across his 62 minutes of play. Budimir has scored five goal over his last 10 appearances (10 starts), and his 17 goals match his second highest career total in a single La Liga campaign.

Ante Budimir
Osasuna
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Ante Budimir See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Ante Budimir See More
2026 World Cup Group L Preview: England, Croatia, Ghana and Panama Lineups, Odds, Predictions and Tactics
SOC
2026 World Cup Group L Preview: England, Croatia, Ghana and Panama Lineups, Odds, Predictions and Tactics
Author Image
Pierre Courtin
6 days ago
Sleeper La Liga Rankings: Top 400 for the 2025/26 Season
SOC
Sleeper La Liga Rankings: Top 400 for the 2025/26 Season
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
291 days ago
Dream11 Fantasy Soccer: FC Barcelona v. RCD Mallorca Preview
SOC
Dream11 Fantasy Soccer: FC Barcelona v. RCD Mallorca Preview
Author Image
Juan Pablo Aravena
June 12, 2020