Ante Budimir News: Clean strike in defeat
Budimir scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal) in Friday's 3-2 loss against Levante.
Budimir's shot into the bottom corner Friday gave Osasuna an early 2-0 lead which they would relinquish in their 3-2 home loss to Levante. The forward's goal resulted from his lone shot attempt across his 62 minutes of play. Budimir has scored five goal over his last 10 appearances (10 starts), and his 17 goals match his second highest career total in a single La Liga campaign.
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