Ante Budimir News: Converts penalty on Sunday
Budimir scored one goal to go with two shots (two on goal) in Sunday's 2-2 draw against Deportivo Alaves.
Budimir coolly converted a spot kick in the 80th minute. He recorded 21 touches and made a tackle, a clearance and an interception. He has now netted thrice in the last four appearances and is up to 15 goals for the campaign.
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