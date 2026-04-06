Ante Budimir headshot

Ante Budimir News: Converts penalty on Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 6, 2026

Budimir scored one goal to go with two shots (two on goal) in Sunday's 2-2 draw against Deportivo Alaves.

Budimir coolly converted a spot kick in the 80th minute. He recorded 21 touches and made a tackle, a clearance and an interception. He has now netted thrice in the last four appearances and is up to 15 goals for the campaign.

Ante Budimir
Osasuna
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