Ante Budimir News: Converts penalty Sunday

Budimir scored one goal to go with five shots (one on goal) in Sunday's 2-1 defeat against Getafe.

Budimir scored his 15th goal of the season Sunday, a penalty in the 45th minute which opened up the scoring. He has been in great form as of late with five goals and one assist across his last six appearances. He took five shots for just the fourth time this season, but his penalty attempt was the only one he put on target.