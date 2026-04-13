Ante Budimir headshot

Ante Budimir News: Equalizes with penalty

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 13, 2026

Budimir scored one goal to go with three shots (two on goal) in Sunday's 1-1 draw versus Betis.

Budimir kept up his amazing from and netted for the third game in the row as he equalized with a spot kick in the 40th minute. He also recorded a clearance. He has now netted 16 times this campaign and is third in the race for the Pichichi.

Ante Budimir
Osasuna
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Ante Budimir See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Ante Budimir See More
Sleeper La Liga Rankings: Top 400 for the 2025/26 Season
SOC
Sleeper La Liga Rankings: Top 400 for the 2025/26 Season
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
263 days ago
Dream11 Fantasy Soccer: FC Barcelona v. RCD Mallorca Preview
SOC
Dream11 Fantasy Soccer: FC Barcelona v. RCD Mallorca Preview
Author Image
Juan Pablo Aravena
June 12, 2020