Ante Budimir News: Equalizes with penalty
Budimir scored one goal to go with three shots (two on goal) in Sunday's 1-1 draw versus Betis.
Budimir kept up his amazing from and netted for the third game in the row as he equalized with a spot kick in the 40th minute. He also recorded a clearance. He has now netted 16 times this campaign and is third in the race for the Pichichi.
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