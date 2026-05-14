Ante Budimir headshot

Ante Budimir News: Fires at will in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 14, 2026

Budimir recorded nine shots (two on goal) and one chance created in Tuesday's 2-1 loss to Atletico Madrid. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 54th minute.

Budimir led the Osasuna attacking effort Sunday, indiscriminately firing off a season high nine shots (two on goal) in a 2-1 home loss to Atletico Madrid. Following a run of 12 goals across 12 appearances (12 starts), the attacker has scored just once over his last five appearances (five starts). Overall, Budimir has scored 17 La Liga goals across his 35 appearances (33 start).

Ante Budimir
Osasuna
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