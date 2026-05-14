Ante Budimir News: Fires at will in loss
Budimir recorded nine shots (two on goal) and one chance created in Tuesday's 2-1 loss to Atletico Madrid. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 54th minute.
Budimir led the Osasuna attacking effort Sunday, indiscriminately firing off a season high nine shots (two on goal) in a 2-1 home loss to Atletico Madrid. Following a run of 12 goals across 12 appearances (12 starts), the attacker has scored just once over his last five appearances (five starts). Overall, Budimir has scored 17 La Liga goals across his 35 appearances (33 start).
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