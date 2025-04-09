Ante Budimir News: Four shots in draw

Budimir registered four shots (two on goal), one cross (zero accurate) and one chance created in Monday's 1-1 draw against Leganes.

Budimir racked up more than three shots in a match for the seventh time in 30 appearances on the season. This also marked the first time in three outings that he landed a shot on target and the first time in eight outings that he had more than one on target. Additionally, this was his second straight game accounting for a chance created.