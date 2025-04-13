Ante Budimir News: Involved in both goals

Budimir scored a goal and had an assist while taking two shots (one on goal) and creating two chances during Sunday's 2-1 win over Girona.

Budimir opened the scoring in the 38th minute before setting up Pablo Ibanez in the 79th to play a role in both Osasuna goals. The goal involvements were the first since March 16th for Budimir who has combined for seven shots and four chances created over his last three starts.