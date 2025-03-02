Ante Budimir News: Involved in two of three goals
Budimir had an assist with his lone chance created and scored a goal while taking three shots (one on goal) during Sunday's 3-3 draw with Valencia.
Budimir set up Aimar Oroz in the 26th minute before converting a penalty himself in the 45th to play a role in two of Osasuna's three goals. The forward has three goal involvements to go along with 10 shots over his last three league starts.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now