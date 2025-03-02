Ante Budimir News: Involved in two of three goals

Budimir had an assist with his lone chance created and scored a goal while taking three shots (one on goal) during Sunday's 3-3 draw with Valencia.

Budimir set up Aimar Oroz in the 26th minute before converting a penalty himself in the 45th to play a role in two of Osasuna's three goals. The forward has three goal involvements to go along with 10 shots over his last three league starts.