Ante Budimir News: Nets brace in victory

Budimir scored two goals to go with five shots (two on goal) in Sunday's 3-2 win against Valladolid.

Budimir scored form open play in the first half Sunday before converting a second half penalty to secure a brace and help lift Osasuna to a 3-2 victory over Valladolid. The goal marks back-to-back appearances in which the forward has found the back of the net. Budimir's 18 La Liga goals on the campaign are one more than his previous career high for goals in a single La Liga campaign, which he set with Osasuna during the 20232024 campaign.