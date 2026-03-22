Ante Budimir headshot

Ante Budimir News: Nets winner

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 22, 2026

Budimir scored one goal to go with four shots (two on goal) and one chance created in Saturday's 1-0 victory versus Girona.

Budimir headed the winner in the 80th minute assisted by Kike Barja. Budimir also recorded an interception. He has now netted three times in the last five games and is up to 14 goals for the campaign in 28 appearances.

Ante Budimir
Osasuna
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