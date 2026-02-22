Ante Budimir News: Opens scoring on Saturday

Budimir scored one goal to go with five shots (one on goal) in Saturday's 2-1 win against Real Madrid.

Budimir was fouled by Thibaut Courtois in the 35th minute and was awarded a penalty by VAR which he converted to open the scoring in the 38th minute. Budimir also recorded two clearances and a block. He has been fantastic lately with six goals in his last six games and is excelling as the lone striker.