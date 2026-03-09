Ante Budimir headshot

Ante Budimir News: Scored 94th minute equlaiser

March 9, 2026

Budimir scored one goal to go with four shots (two on goal) and one chance created in Saturday's 2-2 draw against Mallorca.

Budimir sealed a draw as his team came back from 2-0 down to draw 2-2 in the 94th minute. He scored his 13th goal of the season in 26 games, bringing his record to one goal in every two games for the season. In the last eight matches he has scored seven goals, while only getting eight shots on target. This game was the only time in the last eight that he has had a shot on target and failed to score.

