Ante Budimir News: Scores equalizer in draw

Budimir latched on to a flicked-on cross at the back post in the second half Sunday to slot home the equalizer in Osasuna's 1-1 draw versus Real Betis. The forward has been a one-man offensive juggernaut over his last five appearances (five starts), as he's managed to score four goals and supply two assists. Budimir's 19 goals over the La Liga campaign trail only Robert Lewandowski and Kylian Mbappe.