Ante Budimir headshot

Ante Budimir News: Scores equalizer in draw

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 13, 2025

Budimir scored one goal to go with five shots (three on goal) and one cross (zero accurate) in Sunday's 1-1 draw against Betis. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 46th minute.

Budimir latched on to a flicked-on cross at the back post in the second half Sunday to slot home the equalizer in Osasuna's 1-1 draw versus Real Betis. The forward has been a one-man offensive juggernaut over his last five appearances (five starts), as he's managed to score four goals and supply two assists. Budimir's 19 goals over the La Liga campaign trail only Robert Lewandowski and Kylian Mbappe.

Ante Budimir
Osasuna
