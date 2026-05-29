Ante Budimir News: Shoud have decent role with Croatia

Budimir is expected to see consistent minutes with Croatia at the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Budimir is coming off another prolific season with Osasuna in the 2025/26 LaLiga, tallying 17 goals across 37 appearances (35 starts) and averaging 2.78 shots per contest. Croatia has a lot of versatility in the attack, so they could go with a traditional No. 9 in Budimir or a more creative option in Andrej Kramaric to lead the line. However, Budimir should get a fair amount of minutes one way or another.