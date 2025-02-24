Ante Budimir News: Takes four shots but inaccurate

Budimir generated four shots (zero on goal) in Friday's 1-0 defeat versus Celta Vigo.

Budimir was unable to find the target -- let alone the back of the net -- with each of his four shots, and as it tends to be the case, he didn't do much outside of that. One of the best pure finishers in LaLiga, Budimir has three goals over his last four starts and has attempted 11 shots (four on targets) in that stretch, giving him 13 goals across 25 appearances (22 starts) in 2024/25.